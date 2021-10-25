Thomas F. Cawoski, 83, of Latrobe passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital surrounded by his children while listening to the music of his favorite artist, Neil Diamond.
Born Feb. 1, 1938, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Chester F. and Mildred (Vuchinich) Cawoski.
Prior to his retirement, Thomas was employed for Sony and the former Westinghouse, Derry. A “jack of all trades,” he could fix or make anything, from building his own home, to electrical wiring, and fixing cars. With a gentle and kind personality, he was always willing to give of his time and knowledge to help others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, M. Elaine Marks Cawoski; an infant daughter, Lynn Ann Cawoski, and two sons-in-law, Jeffrey Ezykowsky and Bill Keltz.
Thomas is survived by his son, Thomas R. Cawoski of Squirrel Hill; two daughters, Kathi E. Keltz of Latrobe and Kristin A. Murray of Bordentown, New Jersey; brother, Victor G. Cawoski and his wife, Bette, of Texas; three grand-children, Jesse Ezykowsky, Connor Murray and Marine Corps Pvt. Logan Murray; a special friend, Tim Roble, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to his caregiver, Linda Queer, for all that she had done for him.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held Thursday at a time to be announced in the funeral home.
Private interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cook Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
