Thomas Edward Sauers, 77, of New Alexandria died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born July 30, 1942, in Derry, the son of the late Melvin A. Sauers and Virginia (Jones) Sauers.
Thomas was a self-employed flooring salesman and a member of Community United Presbyterian Church. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, who where the light in his life. He also enjoyed fishing at the river.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Fred.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia (Sigafoes) Sauers; three children, Stephanie Henry and her husband, Thad, of Export, Greg Sauers and his wife, Heather, of Irwin and Teri Sauers at home; five grandchildren, Ben Henry of Kent, Ohio, Zach Henry of Indiana, Patrick Sauers and Cheyenne Sauers of Irwin and Allie Coker of Export; a brother, Larry Sauers of Bradenville; a sister, Carole Schall of Derry; a sister-in-law, Kathy Sauers of Bradenville; brothers-in-law, John Sigafoes and Jim Sigafoes and his wife, Diane.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, in P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, in P. David Newhouse Funeral Home.
Burial will be private.
The Blairsville Military Service Group will provide military honors in the funeral home at the conclusion of the service.
Memorial contributions made be made to www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented