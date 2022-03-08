Thomas E. Horner, 80, of Latrobe passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born May 12, 1941, in Ligonier, to the late Eugene W. and Dorothy O. (Roddy) Horner.
Thomas was a retired liaison for disabled veterans, having worked for the Veterans Administration in Washington, D.C.
He was a member of the Waterford Christian Church. Additionally, he was a Freemason and a member of the Scottish Rite.
He served his country in both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. He was a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, and he retired from the service holding the rank of captain.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine E. Porter Horner, in 2004.
He is survived by his son, Brian K. Horner of Latrobe; five siblings, David A Horner and his wife, Lugene, Terry Horner and his wife, Barbara, Nicole (Horner) Piantine and her husband, Richard, Deborah (Horner) Airgood and her husband, Frank, and Tracey Horner and his wife, Effie, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658, where a funeral service will take place 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10.
Interment will follow in Menoher Memorial Cemetery, Waterford (Ligonier Township). Veteran’s honors will be rendered at graveside.
Family requests memorial donations in his name be made to a local veteran’s organization of your choice.
To sign the online guestbook or send a condolence, please visit www.SnyderGreenFH.com.
