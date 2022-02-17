Thomas Carl Weimer, 79, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
He was born June 10, 1942, in Stahlstown, a son of the late Rev. Merle and Sarah (Roadman) Weimer.
Thomas was retired from the former ICI plant in Derry as a machinist and enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Weimer (Michelle) of Hostetter; his daughter, Tami David (John) of Latrobe; a brother, John Weimer (Sandy) of Stahlstown; two sisters, Betty Highberger (Dean) of Florida and Nancy Hill (Richard) of Florida; three grandchildren, Scott Miller, Steven Miller and Ryan Clark and fiancée Jennifer, and his partner, Ida Wassil.
McCabe Funeral Home, Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements, which are private for family.
Interment will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Cook Township.
