Thomas B. Long Sr., 81, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Sept. 22, 1939, in Crabtree, he was a son of the late Stephen T. and Dorothy D. (Uhrin) Long.
Tom was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Teledyne-Vasco. He was a member of the American Slovak Society and the American Greek Catholic Beneficial Society.
Tom enjoyed golfing with the Vasco Golf League for many years. A “jack of all trades,” you could go to Tom for helpful advice on any topic and he was always willing to help. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jeffrey W. Ferlin, and a brother, Stephen R. Long.
Tom is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Louise “Mitzi” (Orange) Long, of Latrobe; one son, Thomas B. Long Jr. and his wife, Helene, of Latrobe; one daughter, Beth Ann Ferlin of Latrobe; two brothers, Dennis Long and his wife, Beverly, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Norman Long of Green Castle; two sisters, Diane Trumpower, and her husband, Denver, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Linda Seifarth and her husband, Ricky, of Hagerstown, Maryland; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Theresa Long of Latrobe and Larry Orange and his wife, Diane, of Smithton; five grandchildren, Alexis Tragos Stockard and her husband, Robert, Caela Long, Patrick Long and Kelsie Zoppetti, Kimberly Ferlin and Joseph Ferlin and his wife, Rachel; two great-grandsons, Jack and Oliver Stockard, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Please adhere to all current medical guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home and attending Mass.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
