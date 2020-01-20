Thomas A. Yancey, 60, Bellwood, Blair County, died Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, at UPMC Altoona.
He was born Oct. 23, 1959, in Latrobe, a son of the late John and Marie (Hollick) Yancey.
Thomas is survived by his son Christopher J. (Shirley) of Springfield, Virginia; four daughters, Maria Y. (Chad) Daniels of Ligonier, Cara A. of Seneca Rocks, West Virginia, Desirae N. of State College and Rozalyn A. of Duncansville; five grandchildren, Laurel, Hays, Ellis, Saoirse and Quinlan; brother, Bill of Greensburg; sister, Patricia Beredino of Hostetter, and his girlfriend, Lee Ann Thomas, with whom he resided.
He was preceded in death by infant son Benjamin.
Thomas was a 1977 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. He was veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired as a correctional officer at SCI Cresson.
He was a member of Bavarian Aid Society, Altoona, the Swiss Club of Altoona and Bellwood American Legion. Thomas enjoyed fishing, golfing and bowling.
Friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Jon C. Russin Funeral Home Inc., 618 Martin St., Bellwood.
A funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Commented