Theresa R. “Mema” (Sincosky) DeFelice, 98, of Latrobe passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Bethlen Home.
Born May 6, 1922, in Whitney, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Ann (Smorel) Sincosky.
Theresa was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe, and its Rosary Society. She was a longtime volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul. She was the first school crossing guard instituted by the Latrobe Police Department and served for 20 years from 1960 to 1980. During World War II, Theresa had been employed by Toyad making engine casings for bombers.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. DeFelice; five brothers, Frank, Andrew, Charles (who died in the Bataan Death March), Aloysius and Julius Sincosky, and two sisters, Mary Sincosky and Cecilia Roscoe.
Theresa is survived by three sons, Robert A. DeFelice and his wife, Shelagh, of New Freedom, Roland C. DeFelice and his wife, Teresa, of Latrobe and Kevin R. DeFelice of Latrobe; eight grandchildren, Timothy DeFelice and his wife, Kristen, Megan Kehler and her husband, Daniel, Rachel Burkardt and her husband, Brad, Bridget DeFelice, Kerrie DeFelice, Kelsey Albright and her husband, Bryan, Ryan DeFelice and Jason DeFelice; two great-grandchildren, Rhett Kehler and Maya Burkardt, and she is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass, which will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Salvatore Lamendola and the Rev. Richard Kosisko as concelebrants.
Please adhere to all current medical guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing while at church.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, P.O. Box 654, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
