Theresa L. (Ruffner) Rafferty, 67, of Latrobe passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at UPMC East, Monroeville.
Born Feb. 14, 1953, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Louis F. and Theresa (Roth) Ruffner.
Theresa was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. She had been employed as a dental assistant and loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Monica Stom, and a brother, Gerald M. “Jerry” Ruffner.
Theresa is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bernard E. Rafferty, of Latrobe; two sons, B. Scott Rafferty and his wife, Marlene, of Latrobe, and Chad E. Rafferty and his wife, Sarah, of Latrobe; eight grandchildren, Miles Brungardt, Benjamin, Anna, Abigail, Kendra, Samuel, Bristol and Beau Rafferty, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Vincent Basilica.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
