Theresa Donnelly Dziak, 86, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at her home.
Born July 20, 1935, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Joseph T. Donnelly Sr. and Anna Marie Mykut Donnelly.
Theresa was a member of St. Cecilia Church, Whitney. Throughout her career, Theresa was employed at Latrobe Steel, Latrobe Area Hospital and Gibson Electric in their computer and programming departments. She retired from Latrobe Die Casting Co., where she held a managerial position.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Joseph Donnelly.
Theresa is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Charles P. Dziak of Latrobe; her son, David Dziak and his wife, Carol; two daughters, Sheryl Ann Dziak and Kim Jordan and her husband, Neil; four grandchildren, Jason Dziak and his wife, Amanda, Justin Dziak and his wife, Alison, Dr. Nicole Jordan and her husband, Marcus, and Army Staff Sgt. Alec Jordan; three great-grandchildren, Reese, Wyatt and Austin, and two nephews, Patrick Donnelly and David Donnelly.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Hillman Cancer Center, Unity Township; Dr. Howard Bursch, and Theresa’s personal home health nurses, Jade and Lori, for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 6 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Cecilia Church, Whitney.
Entombment will follow in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust, 131 High School Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
