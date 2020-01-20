Theresa A. “Tweet” Mignogna, 88, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
Born June 27, 1931, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Antonio “Tony” and Carmella (Moff) Mignogna.
Tweet was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Latronics Corp., Unity Township.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Sam and Frank “Pidge” Mignogna; three sisters, Flora Fetkovich, Josephine Laurenzi and Angeline Mignogna, and a great-niece, Emma Fetkovich.
Tweet is survived by five nieces, Jeanne (Laurenzi) Hand of Annapolis, Maryland, Phyllis (Mignogna) Fleck and her husband, Edward, of Greensburg, Carol (Mignogna) Byerly and her husband, Jack, of Derry, Denise (Mignogna) Gruss and her husband, Joseph, of Unity Township and Michele (Fetkovich) Weibel and her husband, David, of Pittsburgh; nephew, George Fetkovich and his wife, Marilee, of Greensburg, and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
