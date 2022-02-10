Theodore Spewock, 100, of Derry died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Born Feb. 21, 1921, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Frank and Pearl (Cherup) Spewock.
Theodore attended Derry Township High School until 1938 and worked on the family farm in Kingston. He was employed by Stupakoff Ceramic and Manufacturing Co. until his enlistment in the U.S. Army in October 1942. Theodore was a technical corporal for the 80th Division, Company G, and served as cook for U.S. Army men in England, France, Germany, Austria and Czechoslovakia until his honorable discharge in December 1945. Theodore was awarded the Purple Heart medal; Good Conduct medal; American Campaign medal; European, African, Middle Eastern Campaign medal with four bronze stars, and a World War II Victory medal. Theodore liked being his own boss, and people will remember him as the one-man coal operator of Clark Hollow Coal Mine in Ligonier Township. Theodore had been featured in National Geographic in June 1978 as part of an article on William Penn and Western Pennsylvania life. Other stories were published in many newspapers about Theodore and his faithful helpers, ponies Silver, Smokey and Prince. Ted was hardworking, a man of strong principles and would not be compromised by any outside influence or force. Riding along in his dump truck and delivering coal, you learned about politics and government, and effective strategies for good gardening. The scale house where he ate lunch had an odor blended of dynamite, coal dust and cooked coffee upon a potbelly stove. Ted’s favorite pastime was pitching horseshoes and playing cards with his brothers-in-law. He, along with many who earned the right, was part of “The Greatest Generation.”
Along with his parents, Theodore was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes L. Ulishney Spewock; a daughter, Janice Spewock; three brothers, Andrew, Metro and Samuel, and four sisters, Mary Durosky, Helen Spewock, Julia Kurela and Margaret Avampato.
Ted is survived by five daughters, Beverly Ray, Darlene (Harry) Peddicord, Maxine (Matthew) Sarneso, Bonnie Baker (William Murphy) and Joyce (Larry) Palmer; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, and a sister-in-law, Margaret U. Quinn.
We were blessed to have Theodore “Pap” and Agnes “Baba” as long as we did. Sadly, we have to say goodbye for now, but we know we will see them again.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the entire staff at Hempfield Manor for all the special attention given to Ted and Agnes and for all their tender, loving care.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Private interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
