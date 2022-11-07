Theodore R. “Ted” Pishko, 79, of Derry died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born June 20, 1943, in Latrobe, the biological son of the late William Seliga and Julia Staschak Pishko Contic.
Ted was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church and was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran. He had retired from Saint Gobain in Latrobe (Derry Township).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Joseph Pishko; his wife, Nancy Ann Pishko, and his daughter, Kristine M. “Krissy” Pishko.
Ted is survived by his loving granddaughter, Victoria M. Long (Mark) of Derry; his sisters, Barbara Hollick of New Alexandria and Loretta Kennedy of Derry; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Corbett (Rick) of Bolivar and Virginia Melago of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 1 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
