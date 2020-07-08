Theodore E. Douglas, 54, of Northern Cambria, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home.
Born March 16, 1966, in Detroit, Michigan, he was a son of the late Jack and Dorothy (Abrams) Douglas.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle (DeMeter) Douglas; son, Jeff (Charlotte) Starry of Ebensburg; daughters, Santana (Leroy) Piper of Northern Cambria, Melissa (Adam) Starry of Blairsville, Rebecca Rowley of Blairsville and CasSandra Douglas of Indiana; six grandchildren; brothers, Bryan Douglas and Robert Douglas, both of Virginia, and Jean Cannon of New Stanton. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He proudly served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserves and he was employed as a truck driver for B&K Enterprises.
At his request, there will be no viewing or visitation. Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Veterans Administration Hospital, 4100 Allequippa St., Pittsburgh, PA 15240.
Commented