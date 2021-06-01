At the age of 97, Thelma Iscrupe passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
She was born in 1924 near Somerset, a daughter of the late Alpha and Erma (Darr) Smucker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Archie E. Iscrupe; her sister, Ruth S. Miller, and her brother-in-law, James R. Miller.
She is survived by two children, JoAnn (Don) Mullins of Xenia, Ohio, and Archie (Connie) Iscrupe of Altoona, and two grandchildren, Gregory A. Ford of Xenia and Kelli (Todd) Hugo of Greensburg.
Thelma graduated from Somerset High School and Indiana State Teachers College, where she earned degrees in music and elementary education. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi, National Honorary Society in Education, and Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. She began teaching music in one-room school houses in Ligonier Valley in 1949. Later she taught fourth and fifth grade in the Mellon Building until her retirement in 1984.
Thelma was a dedicated member of Laughlintown Christian Church for 70 years. She was the organist for more than 40 years. She also was the adult and children’s choir director. Thelma served the church as Sunday School teacher, treasurer, and chairman of the Missions Committee. She had a heart to share Christ’s love to all.
Thelma also enjoyed traveling. Her travels took her to all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, with a service to immediately follow at Laughlintown Christian Church, 1345 Route 30, Laughlintown, PA 15655.
Interment in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Laughlintown Christian Church or Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan, P.O. Box 550, Milligan, TN 37682.
Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier (724-238-2611)
Online condolences may be expressed at www.snydergreenfh.com.
