Thelma E. (Hutter) Heide, 94, of Weltytown died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in her home of 73 years.
She was born Oct. 28, 1926, on the family farm near Weltytown, the only daughter of the late Peter J. and Elenor (Shick) Hutter.
She was a graduate of Hurst High School, Class of 1944, and was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Church until its closing when she became a member of St. Florian Church, United.
Thelma worked for many years at Troutman’s/BonTon until the age of 87. She was a 4-H leader of the Lycippus and Mt. View Clubs for 60 years and was clothing superintendent at the Westmoreland County Fair for 60 years as well. She volunteered at the local food bank, at St. Vincent DePaul Society in Latrobe and was a member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry at St. Florian. She was a longtime member of the Westmoreland County Election Board and past member of the Latrobe Steel Retirees Club. Thelma enjoyed many years with the ladies of local homemakers group, sharing cooking and homemaking skits and in later years playing dominoes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Heide in 1997, and her brothers, Jerome (Esther), Gilbert (Jane) and Donald Hutter.
She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Bossart of Greensburg; her son, R. Marshall Heide and his wife, Connie, of Mammoth; grandsons, Patrick Heide of Mammoth, Neil Bossart and his wife, Gena, of McDonald and Craig Heide and Jamie Biller and her sons of Greensburg; five great-grandchildren, Helen, Fred and Sam Bossart and Briayna and Jayden Heide; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Hutter and numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Florian Catholic Church, United, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. Please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to PSCE-Westmoreland County 4-H Development Fund, 214 Donohoe Road, Suite E, Greensburg, PA 15601 or St. Florian Church, P.O. Box 187, United, PA 15689.
