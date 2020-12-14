Thelma D. (McCurdy) Brown, 76, of New Alexandria passed away unexpectedly at home Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
She was born Aug. 8, 1944, in Superior, to the late Homer and Emma McCurdy.
She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was a member of the New Alexandria Fire Department Auxiliary. She enjoyed bingo, camping, baking and spending the holidays with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Brown, in 2015; her siblings, Louis McCurdy, Homer McCurdy, Sam McCurdy, Esther Barnhart and Martha Darazio, and a granddaughter, Robin Brown.
She is survived by five children, Robert E. Brown, William F. Brown and her daughter-in-law, Tina Brown, Diane L. Nicely and her husband, Merle, Patricia Brown and Tracey L. McKendrick and her husband, Dave; six grandchildren, Andrew Palmer, who resided with her, Amanda Crocker and her husband, Anthony, Heidi Brown, Michael Brown, Cassie Palmer and her fiancé, Brian, and April Jamison; two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Jocelyn Jamison, and expecting another grandchild next year; a brother, Jacob McCurdy and his wife, Sue; sisters-in law, Anita and Judy McCurdy, and brother-in-law, David Barnhart; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, in the P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits.
A private funeral service will be held in the funeral home 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Burial will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Commented