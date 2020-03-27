Theda C. Smith Ulishney, 84, of Unity Township passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
She was born Nov. 29, 1935, in Latrobe to the late Edward Earl Smith and Minerva Jane Tantlinger Smith.
Prior to her retirement, Theda worked for 37 years for the Greater Latrobe School District cafeteria. She was a devoted member of the Free Methodist Church of Greensburg (Unity Township).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Martin M. “Moe” Ulishney, on March 20, 2006; a brother, George “Bill” Smith, and her sister, Donna Mehalic.
Theda is survived by daughters Vivian Keslar and her husband, Michael, of Export, Janelle Buchanan and her husband, Jeff, of Greensburg and Donna Watkins and her husband, Don, of Greensburg; sons Martin Ulishney and his companion, Lisa Palmer, of New Florence and Barron Ulishney Sr. of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Tara Scekeres and her husband, Solomon, Chad Buchanan and his wife, Ella, Ashley Buchanan, Jon Kozlesky, Sean Buchanan and his wife, Julia, and Barron Ulishney Jr.; two great-granddaughters, Kaylee and Avery; a brother and special sister-in-law, Darrell and Barbara Smith of Latrobe, and many nieces and nephews. Theda will be deeply missed by her family.
A private service was held at Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg, with her son-in-law the Rev. Don Watkins officiating.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Theda’s name to the Free Methodist Church of Greensburg, 1261 Toppers Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Arrangements were handled by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.