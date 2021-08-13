The Rev. Xavier Elambassery, 84, of Latrobe, retired pastor of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
A memorial Liturgy will be held 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4827 Route 982, with a reception to follow in the church hall.
Arrange-ments were under the direction of Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To view the complete obituary or leave a condolence, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com
