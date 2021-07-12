The Rev. Xavier Elambassery, 84, of Latrobe passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Sept. 12, 1936, in Vaikam, India, he was a son of the late Mathew Ouseph and Thresiamma Mathew Muriamvely.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Mathew (Aniamma Nilapana) and Thomas Mathew; two sisters, Annakutty Thomas (Thomas Chathukulam) and Thresiamma Jochan, and a brother-in-law, Varghese Polachirayil.
Father Xavier is survived by two sisters, Sister Elisabeth Elambassery, SABS, and Marykutty Varghese; a brother, Dr. Sebastian Mathew (Mary Narithookil); sister-in-law, Mariakutty Maliyil; a brother-in-law, professor Jochan Paruthiparambil; niece and nephews, Jose Mathew, Gigi Liju, Dr. Jose Chathukulam, Dr. Sabu Thomas, Reji Philip, Raju Thomas, Anil Thomas, Bijimol Sony, Raju Varghese, Sibi Varghese, Simi Stanly, Sibu Jochan, Deni Jochan, Dr. Gisela Gragger, Mag. Robert Mathew, MA, and Dr. Erwin Mathew, and his caregiver, Mary Jo Verbanick of Homestead.
Father Xavier came to the United States in 1980 and served in the Diocese of Pittsburgh as pastor of St. Mary Magdalene Roman Catholic Church in Homestead before converting to the Ukrainian rite. Prior to his retirement, Father Xavier had been the pastor at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Latrobe (Derry Township), and the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, New Alexandria, from 1988 to 2012. He also spent many years as a meditation instructor and loved studying the connection between the body and the mind. He earned a master’s degree from Duquesne University and his doctorate in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. His warm personality and enthusiastic charm endeared him to his parishioners and friends and made him a “celebrity” at his summer festivals held at his church near Latrobe.
At Father Xavier’s request, there will be no public visitations or services. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
