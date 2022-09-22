The Rev. Vernon A. Holtz, OSB

The Rev. Vernon A. Holtz, OSB, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey for 66 years, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. A Hastings, Pennsylvania, native, born Sept. 30, 1930, he was a son of the late Andrew E. and Marie Holtz.

Surviving are a brother, John Holtz of State College, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four siblings, Virginia Weakland and William Holtz, who were Hastings residents; Patrick Holtz, who lived in Highland, Indiana, and Allan, who resided in Monongahela, and their respective spouses.