The Rev. Robert M. Washko, retired priest in the Diocese of Greensburg, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Anne Home in Greensburg. He was 73 years old.
Born May 13, 1950, in Uniontown, he was a son of Robert and Theresa Bosley.
Father Washko was educated at St. Mary School in Mentor, Ohio, and graduated from Bishop Guilfoyle High School in Altoona in 1969. He attended Borromeo Seminary from 1969-73 and graduated with a Master in Divinity degree from St. Mary Seminary in 1977, both located in Cleveland, Ohio.
Father Washko was ordained to the priesthood June 11, 1977, at St. John Cathedral in the Diocese of Cleveland. He was incardinated in the Diocese of Greensburg in June 1988.
Father Washko served as a parochial vicar at St. Joseph Parish, Strongsville, Ohio (1977-78); Holy Family Parish, Parma, Ohio (1978-83); St. Mary Parish, Hudson, Ohio (1983-86), and SS. Peter and Paul Parish, Garfield Heights, Ohio (1986-88).
In the Diocese of Greensburg he served as a parochial vicar at Holy Family Parish, Latrobe (1988-91), and The Epiphany of Our Lord Parish, Monessen (1991-94). He was named pastor of the former Transfiguration Parish, Mount Pleasant (1994-2000), St. Joseph Parish, Everson (2000-08) and Holy Family Parish in Seward, where he retired in 2020.
There will be a viewing 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, and 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, June 23, in Holy Family Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward, PA 15945, where the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with the Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick, JCL, bishop of Greensburg, as the celebrant.
Interment will follow in Mount St. Macrina’s Cemetery in Uniontown.
Online condolences may be made to mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
