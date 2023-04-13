The Rev. Robert H. Williams

I am writing to announce the passing of my wonderful, beloved husband and devoted child of God, Pastor Bob Williams, on Sunday afternoon, April 2, 2023. I thank the Lord for the strength and grace he provided me that Bob was able to be at home when he passed, and I will always consider it a privilege to have been by his side as he took his final step from this world into heaven.

Bob and I were able to share many long, heart-to-heart conversations over the years, and especially so in the months and weeks leading up to his going Home, and he shared what he wanted and did not want should Jesus call his name before mine. He told me more than once that he did not want any special emphasis placed upon his life, and he did not even care to have a published obituary per se, listing his life’s accomplishments. However, I feel some basic facts about Bob will not negate his request. I pray that my words here will honor the man, but ultimately give glory to God, the one who called him to be the yielded vessel that he would use to touch thousands of lives over the years.