The Rev. Paul Rubadue, OSB, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, after a brief illness.
He was born July 29, 1934, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of the late Charles and Mildred (Downin) Rubadue.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Rev. Paul Rubadue, OSB, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, after a brief illness.
He was born July 29, 1934, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of the late Charles and Mildred (Downin) Rubadue.
Father Paul was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Rubadue, in 2020. Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He attended Holy Family High School, graduating in 1952. He received a bachelor’s degree from Spalding College in history, Spanish and music in 1964. He received a Master of Music degree in voice from the Catholic University of America in 1969. He also studied at the University of Louisville and the University of Madrid. He earned a Master of Divinity degree from St. Vincent Seminary.
In 1952, Father Paul entered religious life as a member of the Xaverian Brothers, making his simple profession of vows on March 19, 1955. As a brother he taught in Brooklyn, New York; Louisville, Kentucky, and Leonardtown, Maryland. In 1981, he transferred his vows to the Benedictine monastery at St. Vincent.
He was ordained to the priesthood on May 31, 1986, by the late Bishop William G. Connare of Greensburg at St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica. At St. Vincent, he conducted choir workshops on the pastoral level and was a soloist at many functions, including weddings, funerals, ecumenical prayer services and graduations. He also served as Camerata director. His service as a deacon was at Our Lady, Queen of Peace Parish, North Side, Pittsburgh.
As a priest, he also did parish work at St. Benedict’s Parish in Baltimore, Maryland, and at Holy Family Parish, Latrobe.
Viewing was held Sunday, July 24 in the archabbey basilica, and Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Monday, July 25, in the archabbey basilica.
He was laid to rest following the ceremony at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benedictine Health and Welfare Fund at St. Vincent Archabbey, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented