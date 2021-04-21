The Rev. Paul E. Wilson Sr., 74, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, quietly at his home in Derry, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.
Born on March 19, 1947, at Latrobe Hospital, he was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Alexander (Junior) Wilson and Josephine Viola Bowers Wilson.
Paul was a graduate of Derry Area High School, Waynesburg College and the Methodist Theological School in Ohio. He had served United Methodist congregations in western Pennsylvania for 53 years and was a member of LaMonte Lodge No. 568 F&AM of Derry.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patsy Berkey Wilson; three sons, Paul Jr. and his wife, Karie, of Latrobe, Michael and his wife, Erica, and Matthew and his wife, Jessica, all of Derry; six grandchildren, David, Anna, Brooke, Haley, Morgan and Mikah; a sister, Patricia Taylor and her husband, Dick, and a nephew and niece.
Paul loved his family, his church, covered dish dinners, traveling, cruising and his two cats, Daphne and Dynamite.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in Bradenville United Methodist Church.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry.
LaMonte Lodge No. 568 F&AM will conduct a service 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests honorariums be made to: Bradenville U.M.C. Ministerial Endowment, P.O. Box 307, Route 982 N., Bradenville, PA 15620.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
