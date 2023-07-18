The Rev. Meinrad Lawson, OSB

The Rev. Meinrad Lawson, OSB, 83, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at UPMC Mercy.

Father Meinrad was born in Erie and came to St. Vincent as a college student. He served in many areas, but more recently at St. Mary’s Parish in St. Marys, St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Unity Township and Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia.