The Rev. Meinrad Lawson, OSB, 83, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at UPMC Mercy.
Father Meinrad was born in Erie and came to St. Vincent as a college student. He served in many areas, but more recently at St. Mary’s Parish in St. Marys, St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Unity Township and Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia.
He was a son of the late John and Eleanor (Rinderle) Lawson. He was born March 17, 1940, on the same day as his father’s birthday, St. Patrick’s Day.
Surviving is his brother, Thomas (Patricia) Lawson of Erie.
Father Meinrad attended St. Mary Parochial School in Erie and was a 1958 graduate of Erie Technical High School. He attended St. Vincent College and St. Vincent Seminary, completing his seminary studies in 1967. He earned a Master of Arts degree in religious education in 1983 from Providence College in Rhode Island, and a Master of Divinity degree from St. Vincent Seminary in 1992. He also undertook graduate studies at Notre Dame University. He received the Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, from Belmont Abbey College in 1993.
He entered the Benedictine monastic community of St. Vincent Archabbey as a novice in 1960. He made profession of simple vows July 2, 1961, and profession of solemn vows July 11, 1964. He was ordained a deacon in May 1966 and a priest May 20, 1967, by the Most Rev. William G. Connare, bishop of Greensburg, at St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica.
His pastoral experience began as associate pastor at Queen of the World Church in St. Marys, Pennsylvania (1967–78). He was then assigned to Benedictine Priory and Benedictine Military School in Savannah, where he served from 1978 to 2001, when he returned to St. Vincent. In 2004 he was named administrator and then pastor of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, serving in Unity Township until 2007, when he was sent to serve as pastor of St. Mary’s Parish, St. Marys. He returned to St. Vincent in 2013.
For various times between 1967 and 1978, when he served in Erie, Father Meinrad was a religion teacher (1967–77) and department chair (1970–72) at Elk County Catholic High School, confessor to the Sisters of St. Joseph (1967-78) and chaplain to the Knights of Columbus in St. Marys (1968-78), the Bucktail Council of the Boy Scouts of America (1973-78), Queen of the World CFM (1967-78) and the Boy Scout Group at Queen of the World Parish (1968-78). He was a member of the board of directors of the Northern Tier Community Action Group (1971-75), Elk County Child Welfare (1970-74), the Elk County Community Action Board (1970-75), the St. Marys Child Day Care Center (1971-75), St. Marys Senior Center (1973-75) and the Council for Human Dignity (1974-78) in the Diocese of Erie. He was a junior senator on the Erie Diocesan Priest Council (1972-74) and was on the diocese’s Steering Committee for the Council on Aging (1974-78) and the Committee on Charismatic Renewal (1974-78). After he returned to Erie in 2007, he was appointed to the Presbyteral Council for the Diocese of Erie, serving from 2009 to 2013.
When he served in Savannah, Father Meinrad was procurator (1983-87), subprior (1986-87), then prior (1987-99) of Benedictine Priory; business manager (1987-94), assistant headmaster (1992-94), headmaster (1994-96) and first president (1996-99) of Benedictine Military School. He served in other roles as well, including chair of the religious studies department (1979-92) and campus ministry (1985-90), vocation director, class adviser for the junior (1979-80) and senior (1980-84) classes. He was confessor to the Sisters of St. Francis (1980-86), director of retreats at St. Vincent Academy (1980-86), spiritual director for SEARCH in the Savannah Deanery (1980-84) and member of the Presbyteral Council for the Diocese of Savannah (1984-87).
At St. Vincent Archabbey, Father Meinrad was assistant master of ceremonies (1961–67), assistant (1963-65) and then director of St. Vincent Cemetery Office (1965–66), and he was assigned to the engineering office (1964–66). Other assignments included assistant to the archabbot (2001-04, 2013-17); master of ceremonies (2001-07); director for alumni affairs of St. Vincent Seminary (2013-16); associate master of ceremonies (2013-16) and calendarius (2017-present).
Father Meinrad’s memberships included a number of associations: Boy Scouts of America Troop 8, Erie, life rank; the National Honor Society; National Catholic Cemetery Association; American Cemetery Association; Pennsylvania Cemetery Association; Knights of Columbus in St. Marys, third- and then fourth-degree knight; St. Marys Area Jaycees; Charismatic Community of Abundant Life in St. Marys, and Crystal Volunteer Fire Department, St. Marys, chaplain.
The reception of the body will take place 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, in the Roderick Hall parlor at St. Vincent Seminary, with viewing until 5 p.m., followed by vespers.
A wake service will begin 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the archabbey basilica, with Archabbot Martin de Porres Bartel, OSB, serving as celebrant and homilist.
A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will begin 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the basilica with Archabbot Martin serving as principal celebrant and the Rev. David Griffin, OSB, as homilist.
The Rite of Committal will follow in the Mary Mother of Mercy Mausoleum Chapel at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benedictine Health and Welfare Fund at St. Vincent Archabbey, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Commented