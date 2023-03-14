The Rev. Joseph J. Borodach, 88, faithful priest of the Byzantine Catholic Archeparchy of Pittsburgh, died peacefully Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Mount St. Macrina in Uniontown.
Father completed his studies at Duquesne University and the Seminary of SS. Cyril and Methodius, and was ordained to the priesthood on April 23, 1960. After serving in parishes in Cleveland, Herminie and Ambridge, he was the devoted pastor to the parishioners of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville for the last 49 years.
Known to all as Father Joe, he was born Aug. 26, 1934, in Plains (Wilkes-Barre), the ninth and youngest child of the late Michael and Anna (Hrabcsak) Borodach, immigrants from present day Slovakia.
He was preceded in death by his eight siblings: Anna Ornowski, Mary Vitka, Michael Borodach, Margaret Borodach, Helen Wallace, Emily Machejeski, Celia Demyan and Archpriest John J. Borodach.
Father Joe is survived by his nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren, and extended family in Slovakia with whom he was pleased to visit in 2015.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 112 St. Mary’s Way, Bradenville. The priestly Parastas will be celebrated at 3 p.m.
The Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church with Archbishop William C. Skurla as celebrant.
Burial will be in the Borodach family plot at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Dallas, Pennsylvania, (Luzerne County).
Donations in Father Joe’s memory may be made to the Sisters of St. Basil, 520 W. Main St., Uniontown, PA 15401, or to the Byzantine Catholic Seminary of SS. Cyril and Methodius, 3605 Perrysville Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15214.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
