The Rev. Joseph J. Borodach

The Rev. Joseph J. Borodach, 88, faithful priest of the Byzantine Catholic Archeparchy of Pittsburgh, died peacefully Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Mount St. Macrina in Uniontown.

Father completed his studies at Duquesne University and the Seminary of SS. Cyril and Methodius, and was ordained to the priesthood on April 23, 1960. After serving in parishes in Cleveland, Herminie and Ambridge, he was the devoted pastor to the parishioners of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville for the last 49 years.