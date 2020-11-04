The Rev. Jonathan J. Murrman, OSB, 94, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, died on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
He was a son of the late Edward and Pauline (Monahan) Murrman. Father Jonathan was born in Jeannette on May 12, 1926. Surviving are his sister, Mrs. Marguerite Altman of New Castle, and his brother, the Rev. Warren Murrman, OSB, who is also a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey. He was predeceased by his brother, William.
He attended Sacred Heart Grade School, Jeannette, and was a 1944 graduate of Jeannette High School. He attended St. Vincent College and received a bachelor of arts degree from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh. He received his theological training at St. Vincent Seminary.
Father Jonathan entered the Benedictine monastic community of St. Vincent Archabbey in 1958. He made simple profession of vows on Sept. 2, 1959, and solemn profession of vows on Sept. 2, 1962. He was ordained a priest in St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica by the late Bishop William G. Connare of Greensburg on May 22, 1965.
Before entering the monastic community, Father Jonathan served in the U.S. Army, with duties in Germany. His pastoral ministry included being assistant pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Patton (1965–76) and at Sacred Heart Church, St. Marys (1976–77). During the past 40 years of ministry, he provided pastoral assistance on weekends at parishes in the Greensburg and Pittsburgh dioceses.
He was a coordinator and carpenter in the maintenance department at St. Vincent Archabbey, College and Seminary since 1977.
The body of Father Jonathan will be received 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, in the Elizabeth J. Roderick Center at St. Vincent, followed by viewing through 5 p.m. A vigil service will be held in the Archabbey Basilica 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Mass of Christian burial will take place 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in the Archabbey Basilica with Archabbot Martin de Porres Bartel, OSB, presiding.
Interment service will follow in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum Chapel at St. Vincent Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benedictine Health and Welfare Fund, St. Vincent Archabbey, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
