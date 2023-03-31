The Rev. John W. Chappell, 77, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at his home.
Born Nov. 24, 1945, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late James and Sara (Weimer) Chappell.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 7:14 am
John was the longtime pastor of the Weimer Memorial Free Gospel Church, Cook Township, and previously served as pastor of the Free Gospel Church in Akron, Ohio, and the Free Gospel Church in Millwood.
He taught at the Free Gospel Bible Institute in Export, where he had graduated from in 1967. He loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren, and was always willing to help others.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James C. Chappell, and two sisters, Mary Brinker and Esther Bork.
John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Charlotte J. Flack Chappell of Latrobe; son, Timothy W. Chappell and his wife, Dottie, of Ligonier; daughter, Tammy S. Manuel and her husband, Brendon, of Loyalhanna; three sisters, Sara Sheffler of Latrobe, Ruth Nedrow and her husband, Roy, of Stahlstown and Dorcas St. Clair of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Chloe Clifford and her husband, Michael, Charlene Manuel, Simeon Chappell and Aubrey Chappell, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to ProMedica Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, in the funeral home with the Rev. Larry Manning officiating.
Interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
