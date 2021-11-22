The Rev. John Paul Harman, 86, of Greensburg died and entered the church on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
He was born Aug. 26, 1935, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Rev. Dr. J. Paul and Mary (Holderman) Harman.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by an infant sister, Mary Elizabeth Harman.
He grew up in Greensburg’s Seventh Ward. John graduated from Greensburg High School in 1953. He was a 1957 graduate of Thiel College, where his activities included the Thiel Choir, Delta Sigma Phi, senior class president, and Student Council president. He earned his MA in history in 1959 from Ohio State University and graduated from the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg in 1962, where he was president of his senior class.
During his summers, John worked for the U.S. Forest Service at Union Creek Ranger Station in the Rogue River National Forest, Oregon. He became a crew foreman, formed lifelong friendships, and met his future wife, Stephanie Butler of Southern California, at Crater Lake National Park, where she worked. They were married June 23, 1962, in Downey, California, and were blessed to celebrate 59 years together.
Pastor Harman was ordained into the Lutheran ministry in June 1962 and served three congregations: St. John’s Lutheran Church of Warren (1962-1966), Prince of Peace Lutheran Church of Latrobe (Unity Township) (1966-1974) and Zion’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Greensburg, the congregation in which he grew up (1974-1999). Upon retirement from Zion’s, he was honored as pastor emeritus and continued to worship there. He was most grateful for the dear people of each of these congregations. He served on the executive board of the former Western Pennsylvania-West Virginia Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the Synod Council of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and enjoyed participating in four national Lutheran Church assemblies.
He also served on the Thiel College board of trustees.
Pastor Harman was active in community affairs with the Greensburg Ministerial Association, where he served as president for one year and treasurer for many years; the Rotary Club of Greensburg; the Salvation Army advisory board; the Tri-City Meals on Wheels board, and the St. Clair Cemetery Association board. He helped organize the Latrobe Meals on Wheels program and the first CROP Walk for the hungry in the area. He enjoyed being a charter member of the National Lincoln Highway Association, including its board of directors, and the Oregon-California Trails Association.
In addition to touring Europe and enjoying safari in East Africa, John and Stephanie used their vacations and retirement to travel throughout all 50 states by car, train, plane, boat or on horseback. Some of John’s other hobbies included canoeing, historical research, especially Civil War studies and tours, and hunting old iron furnaces and covered bridges.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by two wonderful daughters and sons-in-law, Laura (Dr. Eric) Speakman of Hudson, Ohio, and Audrey (Dr. Gregory) Bisignani of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Dr. Rachel (Evan) Keith, Leah (Nate) Embry, Bailey (fiancé Cole Foreman) Speakman, Collin Bisignani, Mikayla Bisignani and Ryan Bisignani, and a great-granddaughter, Hadley Rae Embry, all of whom he loved and enjoyed so much.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Barnhart Funeral Home, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in Zion’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 140 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg.
Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township. Those wishing to travel to the cemetery should meet at the funeral home 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
