The Rev. John “Jack” Samuel Harris of Latrobe passed from his earthly vessel to his eternal home with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at age 87.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Cochran-Wilcox Harris.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe this afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: August 7, 2023 @ 8:36 am
The Rev. John “Jack” Samuel Harris of Latrobe passed from his earthly vessel to his eternal home with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at age 87.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Cochran-Wilcox Harris.
Jack was preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn Hopkins Harris, in 2008. He was the son of the late Clarence Harris and Margaret Harris. Jack was also preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Harris Dewees, and is survived by his brother, Paul (Joyce) Harris of Delaware. Jack also is survived by his three children: Donna (Tom) Ponessa, Doug (Joyce) Harris and Cheryl (Kevin) Kumher, and three stepchildren, Denise (Greg) Horrocks, Dawn (Rick) Hennessey and David (Brianne) Wilcox. Jack also has 23 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren whom he left a godly legacy.
Jack attended Philadelphia Bible College for his undergraduate degree before attending both Dallas Theological Seminary and Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he earned his Master of Arts degree in religion. He was ordained into the ministry in 1965 at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He pastored many churches throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and was the founding pastor at Mill Creek Bible Church of Lancaster in 1990 and Ligonier Valley Bible Church in Ligonier in 2012. Jack’s lifelong passion was being a pastor, shepherding his flocks, and discipling people in their walk with Jesus.
Jack was a talented musician and had a passion for singing, leading choirs and playing his saxophones. He had a unique skill of creating a melody with an ordinary wood-cutting saw, while using a violin bow. He used these talents for the Lord, and even this past December, at age 86, played a beautiful rendition of “Oh Holy Night” for a church event. This was played without missing a note, and will be a memory that his family and friends will cherish forever.
The family invites you to join them at Celebration of Life services 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Latrobe Alliance Church, 130 Kingston St., Unity Township, and 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584.
Jack had requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be sent to: Jack Harris Memorial Mission Fund, c/o Latrobe Alliance Church, 130 Kingston St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.