The Rev. Eric T. Vogt, OSB, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey for more than 50 years, died Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Father Eric served at parishes in the dioceses of Greensburg, Erie and Altoona-Johnstown, Pennsylvania, including in his native St. Marys, in Richmond, Virginia, and Savannah, Georgia. He served in various roles at St. Vincent College, was a successful baseball coach, and an official for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) in basketball and softball, as well as a PIAA baseball umpire, all for nearly 30 years. He was also chaplain of the St. Marys Police Department and life member and chaplain of the Bucktail Lodge 96 FOP.