The Rev. Damian J. Warnock, OSB, 89, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
He was a son of the late James and Mary Myrtle (McClane) Warnock. Born Nov. 21, 1932, in Pittsburgh, he was one of 10 children, including the late Ruth M. Gilardi, Violett Scott, John M., James H., William G., Robert J., Thomas M., Paul R. and Robert G. Warnock. Surviving are three nieces, Marlene DeFazio of West Mifflin and Frances Bianchi and Margaret Mader of Pittsburgh.
Father Damian attended St. Joseph Parochial School in Bloomfield, Pennsylvania, and was a 1950 graduate of Washington Vocational Center in Pittsburgh. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in liberal arts in 1975 from St. Vincent College and a Master of Divinity degree in 1978 from St. Vincent Seminary.
He entered Holy Trinity Monastery, Butler, in 1967. He made simple profession of vows on July 21, 1968. He transferred his vows to St. Vincent Archabbey in 1970 and made solemn profession of vows on Oct. 22, 1971. He was ordained a priest in St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica by the Most Rev. William Connare, bishop of Greensburg, on May 19, 1979.
Father Damian served the St. Vincent Archabbey, Seminary and College communities in a variety of capacities. He was appointed to serve the monastic community at the St. Vincent Archabbey Press in 1970 and was named as its director in 1973. At St. Vincent Seminary, he served as dean of students (1980–88). He managed the St. Vincent Post Office from 1992 to 2002, until he was appointed chaplain at Latrobe Area Hospital, serving in that capacity until 2006. In 2006, he was named director of the Office of the Porter at the archabbey.
The viewing will begin 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the parlor of Roderick Hall at St. Vincent Seminary and continue until 5 p.m. A wake service will begin 7:15 p.m. in St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica with Archabbot Martin de Porres Bartel, OSB, serving as celebrant and homilist.
A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will begin 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, in the basilica with Archabbot Martin as the principal celebrant and the Rev. Jude Brady, OSB, serving as homilist.
The Rite of Committal will follow in the Mary Mother of Mercy Mausoleum Chapel at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benedictine Health and Welfare Fund at St. Vincent Archabbey, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
