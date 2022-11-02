The Rev. Damian J. Warnock, OSB

The Rev. Damian J. Warnock, OSB, 89, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

He was a son of the late James and Mary Myrtle (McClane) Warnock. Born Nov. 21, 1932, in Pittsburgh, he was one of 10 children, including the late Ruth M. Gilardi, Violett Scott, John M., James H., William G., Robert J., Thomas M., Paul R. and Robert G. Warnock. Surviving are three nieces, Marlene DeFazio of West Mifflin and Frances Bianchi and Margaret Mader of Pittsburgh.