The Rev. Cornelius P. Chang, OSB

The Rev. Cornelius P. Chang, OSB, 91, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York City after a brief illness.

Father Cornelius was serving in the Archdiocese of New York at the Chapel of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary. He served in New York since 1962, concurrent with his professional activities as a scholar and teacher, at Columbia University, where he was director and pastor of the Korean Catholic Apostolate for the archdiocese. He established the Korean Catholic Apostolate in response to the need for regular bilingual sacramental and liturgical service, and the ministry included Sunday School classes for adults and children, adult catechetical and sacramental instruction, and retreats. He ministered to several hundred families of first- and second-generation Korean-Americans, as well as to overseas students.