The Rev. Benton Robert McKee

It is with heavy hearts that the McKee family announces the passing of the Rev. Benton Robert McKee. With his wife of 71 years by his side, Ben checked into heaven Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Much of his family was with him for his final days.

Ben was born May 5, 1927, in Johnstown, the son of Benton Romig McKee and Helen Clark McKee.