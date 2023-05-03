The Rev. Benton McKee passed away peacefully in Ligonier Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the age of 95.
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 5:24 am
The Rev. Benton McKee passed away peacefully in Ligonier Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the age of 95.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mona H. McKee, who continues to reside at the Ligonier Gardens Assisted Living facility.
As a tribute to Rev. McKee’s impact on the town of Ligonier, surrounding areas, the United Methodist Church and other local churches, a Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Fort Ligonier with a light reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are being accepted by the Ligonier Gardens Activity Fund, which has played a major part in assisting Mona after her loss and improves the quality of life for all of the residents. Checks can be sent to Ligonier Gardens, Attn. Lori, 2018 Route 30, Ligonier, PA 15658. Please note “Activity Fund in Honor of Ben McKee” on the memo line.
