The Rev. Augustine Flood, OSB, who served as the 12th president of St. Vincent College from 1982 to 1985, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
He was born May 29, 1938, in Hollywood, California, a son of the late James J. and Lucile (Fleischer) Flood.
He was the last surviving of his siblings among their four children, including Jacqueline Flood Truesdale, Marguerite V. Young and James J. Flood Jr. Surviving are a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He attended St. Paul the Apostle Parochial School, West Los Angeles, and was a 1955 graduate of Loyola High School, Los Angeles, California. In 1959, he earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from St. John’s College, Camarillo, and he received a licentiate in Sacred Theology from the Pontifical Athenaeum of Sant’ Anselmo, Rome, Italy, in 1964. As a monk of St. Andrew’s Priory Valyermo, he made his first profession of vows in 1960, and was ordained a priest on July 25, 1964, by Bishop John J. Ward of Los Angeles.
Pursuing further studies at the University of Munich, Germany, and the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Father Augustine completed his doctorate of philosophy degree in 1975 at Claremont Graduate School. While in Germany, he served as pastor of the American Military Chapel, Dachau (1965-1967). He then was director of St. Andrew’s Retreat House, Valyermo, (1967-1970) and associate pastor in residence at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Claremont, (1969-1973) and Catholic chaplain at Wayside Honor Rancho, Saugus, California, (1974).
Coming to the St. Vincent Benedictine Community in 1974, Father Augustine served as college chaplain, director of the Liberal Arts Program; dorm moderator (1975-1980); director of continuing education and summer sessions (1980-1982); associate professor of religious studies at St. Vincent College (1975-1980) and associate professor of systematic theology at St. Vincent Seminary (1975-1980). In June 1982, he was named the 12th president of St. Vincent College, and he served in that capacity until March 1985. During his tenure as president, he continued as a theology faculty member. He served at Wimmer Priory, Taiwan, which is a mission of St. Vincent Archabbey (1985-1989); was named parochial vicar (1990-1991) then administrator of St. Boniface Parish in (1991-1994). He was appointed administrator of St. Bartholomew Parish, Crabtree, in 1994, where he served until 2002. In 2001 he was named stipendarius for the archabbey, and served in that capacity until 2015.
The body of Father Augustine will be received 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, in the parlor of the Elizabeth J. Roderick Center at St. Vincent Seminary. Viewing for Father Augustine will follow until 5 p.m. in the Roderick Center.
The wake service will begin 7:15 p.m. Monday in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Archabbot Martin de Porres Bartel, OSB, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, in the basilica, followed by the rite of committal at St. Vincent Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benedictine Health and Welfare Fund at St. Vincent Archabbey, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
