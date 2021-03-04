The Rev. Andrew S. Campbell, OSB, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, after a brief illness.
He was born Sept. 26, 1951, in Mexico, Maine, a son of Warren J. Campbell, Mexico, Maine, and the late Yvonne M. (Turbide) Campbell. He was one of five children, including Jeffrey Lee Campbell, Boston, Massachusetts; Paula Jean Campbell, Mexico, Maine; Daniel Campbell, Tilton, New Hampshire, and Kit Campbell, Mexico, Maine.
He was a 1969 graduate of Mexico High School. He attended Orange County Community College, Middletown, New York, and received a bachelor of arts degree in history from the Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C., in 1973. He attended Washington Theological Coalition, Silver Springs, Maryland. He earned a master of divinity degree with highest honors from St. Vincent Seminary in 1980, and a master of arts degree in speech/communication from Pennsylvania State University in 1983. He received a doctorate in 1989 from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, in the College of Speech.
Father Andrew made simple profession of monastic vows on July 10, 1977, and solemn profession of vows on July 11, 1980. He was ordained a priest on May 23, 1981, by the late Bishop William G. Connare of Greensburg in St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica.
At Saint Vincent Archabbey, his various roles through the years included assistant master of ceremonies and sacristan, assistant director of lay retreats, and junior master for the Archabbey for nine years. He taught in the communication program at St. Vincent College. He worked with the American Benedictine Academy as videographer, and became communication workshop coordinator at St. Vincent Archabbey. He served weekend ministry at various parishes in the dioceses of Greensburg and Altoona-Johnstown.
He joined the St. Vincent Archabbey Public Relations staff in 2007 and served as a videographer and producer of lecture DVDs for the Archabbey, primarily with the Oblates of St. Benedict program. He was involved with the Archabbey website and he developed the initial website for the St. Benedict Education Foundation, which is affiliated with Sant’ Anselmo in Rome, the international Benedictine university in Rome. He also served as archivist of St. Vincent Archabbey for 12 years.
Viewing for Father Andrew will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 5, in the parish assembly room adjacent to the St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica. The wake service will be held 8 p.m. Friday in the Basilica. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Archabbot Martin de Porres Bartel, OSB, 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, in the Basilica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.