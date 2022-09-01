The Most Rev. Rembert George Weakland, OSB

The Most Rev. Rembert George Weakland, OSB, retired archbishop of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the age of 95.

He was born April 2, 1927, in Patton, Pennsylvania, one of the six children of Basil and Mary (Kane) Weakland. His siblings are Marion Weber and Leora Forney. He was predeceased by his sisters Betty and Barbara and his brother William. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.