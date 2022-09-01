The Most Rev. Rembert George Weakland, OSB, retired archbishop of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the age of 95.
He was born April 2, 1927, in Patton, Pennsylvania, one of the six children of Basil and Mary (Kane) Weakland. His siblings are Marion Weber and Leora Forney. He was predeceased by his sisters Betty and Barbara and his brother William. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Our Lady of Perpetual Help parochial school in Patton, and his high school, college and philosophical studies were done in Unity Township, at St. Vincent Preparatory School, St. Vincent College and St. Vincent Seminary, respectively.
He entered religious life as a Benedictine novice at St. Vincent Archabbey, Unity Township, in 1945 and was solemnly professed as a monk in that order on Sept. 29, 1949, at Solesmes Abbey, France. His theological studies for the priesthood were undertaken at the International Benedictine College of Sant’ Anselmo in Rome, Italy, and at St. Vincent Seminary, Unity Township.
He was ordained to the priesthood on June 24, 1951, at Subiaco, Italy, by Bishop Lorenzo S. Salvi, OSB, abbot nullius of Subiaco Abbey. He pursued studies in music in Italy, France and Germany, as well as at the Juilliard School of Music, New York, and Columbia University. From 1957 to 1963 he taught music at St. Vincent College. On Dec. 21, 1999, he defended his research and received a Ph.D. in musicology, “with distinction,” from Columbia University, New York, for his research and dissertation on “The Office Antiphons of the Ambrosian Chant.”
He was elected coadjutor archabbot of St. Vincent Archabbey on June 26, 1963, and received the solemn blessing of an archabbot from Bishop William G. Connare of Greensburg on Aug. 29, 1963. Following this installation, he became the chancellor and chairman of the board of directors of St. Vincent College. On May 8, 1964, he received a papal appointment as consultor to the Commission for Implementing the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy of the Second Vatican Council and was appointed a member of that commission in 1968.
He was elected abbot primate of the International Benedictine Confederation on Sept. 29, 1967. At that time he also became chancellor of the International Benedictine College of Sant’ Anselmo, Rome, Italy. He was reelected to a second term as abbot primate in September 1973. He served as a member of the Council of Superiors General from 1968 until 1977.
He was appointed archbishop of Milwaukee by Pope Paul VI on Sept. 20, 1977. He was ordained to the episcopacy on Nov. 8, 1977, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee, and on the same occasion was installed as Milwaukee’s ninth archbishop by Archbishop Jean Jadot, Apostolic Delegate to the United States.
Archbishop Weakland reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 on April 2, 2002. His retirement was accepted on May 24, 2002.
A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial with Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki presiding was celebrated at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee, on Aug. 30, 2022.
The body of Archbishop Weakland will be received 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in the north transept of St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Unity Township. Visitation will occur between 3 and 5 p.m. in the north transept. The monastic community will pray evening prayer at 5 p.m. in the basilica. A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 7 p.m. in the basilica with Archabbot Martin Bartel, OSB, as principal celebrant and homilist.
A private committal service will be held Friday at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.