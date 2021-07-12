Terry L. Gunter, 54, of Derry Township died Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
He was born Feb. 22, 1967, in Latrobe, a son of the late John E. and Anna Mae (Piper) Gunter.
Prior to retirement, Terry worked various jobs throughout his life. He was a member of the Kingston Club. Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was a good cook and a handyman. Terry was a very outgoing and likable man and made friends easily, and would help anyone who needed help.
Besides his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his brother Don E. Gunter.
Terry is survived by his five sisters, Barbara A. Sampson and husband John of Derry, Donna D. Johnston and husband Edward of Latrobe, Rose M. Gunter of Greensburg, Regina M. Rawls and husband Jeffrey of Derry and Nancy J. Gunter of Derry; three brothers, Clifford W. Gunter of Latrobe, Kenneth A. Gunter of Derry and Kevin L. Gunter of Latrobe; close nephews, Larry Graham and Mona Weeks, Jeff Hauser and wife Becky, Jason Gunter and wife Crystal, Roy Johnston, Johnathan Host, Matthew Gunter, Nathan Gunter, Nieces Becky Grimm and husband Jim, Christy Biggs and husband Dan; other nieces and nephews; several aunts, uncles, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends for Terry’s Life Celebration, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday July 13, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, in the funeral home with the Rev. Sarah Rossing officiating.
Interment will be in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Youngstown.
