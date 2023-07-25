Terry L. Davis, 85, of Ligonier passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, at his home.
Terry L. Davis, 85, of Ligonier passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, at his home.
Born March 9, 1938, in Somerset, he was a son of the late John D. Davis and Mary Ruth Vachal Irwin.
Prior to his retirement, Terry was a longtime self-employed painter in the area. He was a member and past master of Ligonier Lodge 331, F & AM, and a 32nd Degree Mason, having belonged to the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Pittsburgh. He also belonged to the Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Westmoreland Forest 77. He enjoyed boating and loved Corvettes.
He was a loving husband to his wife, Mary C. Davis, who preceded him in death Feb. 1, 2019, and he was also preceded in death by a stepson, Kenneth Baker Jr.
Terry is survived by his son, Terry L. Davis Jr. (Sue) of Clearfield; daughter, Barbara Davis of Parma, Ohio; stepchildren Chrisula Carter (David) of Farmersville, Ohio, Glenn Baker of Ligonier and Shane Baker of Ligonier; two sisters, Beverly Jenkins (Joel) of Ligonier and Maxine Talbot (Ray) of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
At Terry’s request, there will be no public visitations or services.
Interment is private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
