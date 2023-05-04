Terry Jean Shumar, 68, of New Alexandria passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at Westmoreland Manor.
Born May 16, 1954, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late William E. and Margaret E. (Smith) Kenney.
Terry earned her B.S.N. from Carlow University. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Torrance State Hospital and was formerly employed at Latrobe Area Hospital. She volunteered at Kopy Kat Sanctuary. Terry enjoyed biking, swimming, Zumba and Tai chi and had a keen interest in holistic health care and acupressure.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward W. Kenney.
Terry is survived by two sons, Francis W. Deible and his wife, Morgan L., of Export and Michael J. Deible and his wife, Stephanie, of Gibsonia; two sisters, Donna Ann Kenney of Virginia and Gail Feldman and her husband, Bruce, of New Cumberland; five grand-children, Alexander, Margaret, Michael, Oliver and Thomas “Kai,” and two nieces, Jennifer Jones and Amanda Piro and their families.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Private interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kopy Kat Sanctuary, P.O. Box 241, Delmont, PA 15626.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
