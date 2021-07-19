Terry F. Beeman, 54, of Derry died suddenly Saturday, July 17, 2021.
He was born Feb. 10, 1967, in Latrobe, a son of the late Ronald W. Beeman Sr. and Maureen E. Cronin Beeman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald W. Beeman Jr.; his nephew Logan Beeman; niece Tiffany Beeman, an angel baby, and close friends Ron, Randy, Bull, Dave and Greg.
Terry is survived by his wife, Karin Titus-Beeman; his son, Anthony R. Beeman; stepdaughters, Kara Spillar and Kerianna Titus; a brother, Dennis (Anne) Beeman; sisters, Marcy Beeman (Dave Levendosky) and Wanita Johnson (Darrel); his mother-in-law, France Titus (Dr. Mike McCabe); brothers-in-law, Joseph and David Titus; his son’s mother, Kim Blair, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Terry was a member of the FOE Aerie 1612 and the Ukes of Derry, and enjoyed stopping at Tommasini’s to see all his friends there. Terry was a good-hearted person and would do anything for anyone, no matter what. He was always there to lend a helping hand. He had a great sense of humor and loved to play jokes on people. Music was a big part of his life. He enjoyed listening to music and playing the guitar. His loss is deeply felt by a great many people.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where his service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
