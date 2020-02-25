Terry D. Palmer, 64, of Latrobe died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian surrounded by her loving family.
She was born June 19, 1955, in Flint, Michigan, a daughter of the late Franklin and Gertrude (Farmer) Newborn.
Terry had worked as a nurse’s aide and enjoyed spending time with family, crafts, painting and exploring Native American culture.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce E. Palmer; daughter, Chantel Palmer (James Miller) of Latrobe; three sons, Eric Newborn of Latrobe, Josh Newborn (Michelle) of Bradenville and Bruce J. Palmer (Marie) of Latrobe; sister, Marie Cox (Don) of Springfield, Missouri; sister-in-law, Bonnie Palmer of Latrobe; good friend, Charles Dunnigan of Latrobe; nine grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
