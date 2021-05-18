Terry Alan McHenry, 73, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after a battle with leukemia and esophageal cancer.
Born May 30, 1947, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Hugh A. and Leona (Greenlee) McHenry.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Bell Telephone. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Terry enjoyed all of nature, whether it was gardening, hunting, golfing, skiing or traveling. He also loved general “merry making”.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Alan McHenry.
Terry is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Patricia A. (Kolman) McHenry, of Latrobe; he was the loving father of Molly (Jim) West of Canton, Ohio, and Beth (Eric) Vermillion of Pittsburgh; the “proud Popples” of Sydney Wirick and Jocelyn Wirick. He is also survived by one brother, Jack (Barbara) McHenry; two sisters, Karen Hatzimbers (and the late Patsy) and Judy (Rob) Shrum, and sisters-in-law, Barb (Bob) Tito and Susan Lancianese Wallak.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Please govern yourself accordingly with respect to the current CDC guidelines while visiting the funeral home.
Services and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, are private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 333 E. Carson St., No. 441E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or to the American Cancer Society, 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented