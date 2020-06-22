Terri L. Rhodes, 57, of Derry died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born Dec. 20, 1962, in Greensburg, a daughter of David and Joanne Mautino O’Hara of Fairchance.
Terri was a U.S. Navy veteran and was a well known postal carrier in the Derry-Latrobe Area.
She was a very spiritual and personable woman. She loved riding her Harley-Davidson, gardening, traveling and going to the Outer Banks.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dakotah Wayne Rhodes, on Sept. 20, 2015.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Autumn Rhodes of New Alexandria, her life time companion, Jeff Cochran, brother, Davey O’Hara of Carmichaels and sister, Tracy Beers of Mill Run.
At Terri’s request all services were private for family.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
