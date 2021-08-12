Terri D. Troy Smith, 58, of Fort Branch, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at her home.
She was born Jan. 16, 1963, in Latrobe to Donald and Edith (Lenhart) Troy.
Terri was a certified medical assistant working for Dr. Adrian Carter.
She had lived in Fort Branch for the past 15 years, moving there from Princeton, Indiana. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her canine companion, Jax.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda “Mandy” Smith of Princeton; father, Donald Troy of New Florence; mother, Edith Troy of Stahlstown; three brothers, Jim Troy (Gale) of Patoka, Indiana, Bob Troy of Stahlstown and Don Troy II of Ligonier; her trusted canine companion, Jax, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary D. Smith, in 2008; a brother, Bill Troy, and a sister-in-law, Lisa Troy.
Funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, in Colvin Funeral Home Inc., 425 N. Main St., Princeton, with Donnie Truelock officiating. Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The service will be broadcast on Facebook live on the Colvin Funeral Home Facebook page beginning just shortly before 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 318 Main St., Suite 219, Evansville, IN 47708, or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed, or you may light a candle in memory of Terri at colvinfuneralhome.com
