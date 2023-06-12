Ted L. Hollobaugh, 70, of Latrobe passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Unity Township.
Ted L. Hollobaugh, 70, of Latrobe passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Unity Township.
He was born June 23, 1952, in Latrobe, a son of the late Harold E. and Gladys (Daughenbaugh) Hollobaugh.
Prior to retirement in 2013, Ted was employed by Westmoreland Plastics Co. in Latrobe with 42 years of service. He enjoyed listening to music and relaxing on his front porch.
In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by seven siblings: Neil Hollobaugh, Robin Hollobaugh, Gary Hollobaugh, Leslie Heasley, Sharon Bogle, Jean Treager and Jody Henry.
Ted is survived by four siblings: Terry Daughenbaugh (Nina), Richard Hollobaugh (Melissa), Joseph Hollobaugh and Denise Hollobaugh, and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ted’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and Heritage Hospice for the compassionate care he was given.
Honoring Ted’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Private interment will be in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Youngstown.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
