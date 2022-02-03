Tara Marie Sanderson, 15, of Swansea, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington, South Carolina.
Born March 23, 2006, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Donald Samuel Sanderson and his fiancée, Noel, of Derry and Kristy Nicole Basinger, and her fiancé, Nick, of Swansea.
Tara was very athletic and enjoyed gymnastics, horseback riding and roller skating. She loved animals, beaches and going on cruises. She also enjoyed driving and was excited to be getting her license.
Along with her parents, she is survived by two brothers, Tyler Mastro of Greensburg and Ethan Sanderson of Derry; two sisters, Alyssa Basinger of Swansea and Kendall Presley of Washington, Pennsylvania; her grandparents, Kathleen Nicholson and her husband, David, of Blairsville, Robert Kubicek and his fiancée, Traci, of Hunker and Letha Gail Sides of Latrobe; her great-grandmother, her “GG,” Letha Brown of Latrobe; stepsister and stepbrother, Lilah Komperda and Mason Komperda, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
There were no public visitations.
Services and interment were private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
