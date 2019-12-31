Tammy L. Grindle Brewer, 48, of Latrobe died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in UPMC-Presbyterian after a sudden illness.
She was born Oct. 9, 1971, in Somerset, a daughter of Gloria Burick Grindle of Latrobe and the late Richard Neil Grindle.
Tammy was a very loving and creative person who had worked as a hair stylist.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her siblings, Richard “Rick” Grindle of Latrobe, Christopher “Chris” Grindle (Angela) of Derry, Tracy Grindle (Jeff Miller) of Indiana, Terry Grindle of Greensburg and Tina Jones (Robert) of Jeannette; nieces and nephews, Shea, Miah, Amelia, Christianna, Richelle, Jonathan and Corey, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
