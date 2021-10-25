Tammy Johnson, a mother, daughter, sister, aunt, nanny and recently made a great-grandmother, peacefully departed home on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, to be with the Lord.
Tammy was a beautiful soul and was the type of person to give you the shirt off her back. She was open with her heart and always searched for the best in people. Two words that embodied Tammy are kindness and compassion! She has been joyfully reunited with her father and oldest grandson. She will be greatly missed, but her spirit will live on through the lives she touched!
Tammy was preceded in death by her father, Francis A. Stumpf, and a grandson, Justin T. Malik.
She is survived by her mother, Ahna J. Harris Stumpf Lewis of Derry; two daughters, Ahna L. Malik-Bingaman of Herminie and Tonya L. Upchurch and her husband, Damarcus, of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina; brother, Todd F. Stumpf and his wife, Sandy, of Whitakers, North Carolina; two sisters, Terri M. Samide and her husband, Gary, of Latrobe and Tracey R. Gigliotti of Derry; nine grandchildren, Austin, Jasmine, Ava, Jada, Ayden, Deon, Sydney, Taya and Dallas, and a great-grandson, Antonio.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe, where a funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Bobula officiating.
Interment will be private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
